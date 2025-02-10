Dubai Capitals edge Desert Vipers to win ILT20 2025

Dubai Capitals players celebrate winning the ILT20 2025 title after beating Desert Vipers in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 9, 2025. — X/Dubai_Capitals

DUBAI: Rovman Powell’s blistering half-century, followed by Sikandar Raza’s swashbuckling cameo, powered Dubai Capitals to edge past Desert Vipers by four wickets and clinch their maiden ILT20 title here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, the Vipers registered a massive total of 189/5 on the board, courtesy of brisk half-centuries from top-order batter Max Holden and skipper Sam Curran.

Holden remained the top-scorer for the Vipers with a 51-ball 76, comprised of 12 boundaries, while Curran smashed five fours and three sixes on his way to an unbeaten 62 off 33 deliveries.

Wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan also added valuable runs at the backend with a 13-ball 27, laced with three fours and a six.

For the Capitals, Obed McCoy bagged two wickets, while Haider Ali and Sikandar Raza made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a daunting 190-run target, the Capitals knocked the winning runs on the second delivery of the final over with four wickets to spare.

Leading the way for them was Powell, who top-scored with 63 off 38 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries including three sixes.

Powell was also involved in a recovering 80-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Shai Hope, who scored an anchoring 43 off 39 deliveries.

The equation had come down to 24 runs required off the last two overs with both set batters back into the dugout.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir was given the responsibility to bowl the penultimate over with Raza on strike.

The Zimbabwean all-rounder hit Amir for three boundaries in the crucial over to put his side in touching distance.

He then smashed Khuzaima Tanveer for a six and a four to power Dubai Capitals to their maiden ILT20 title.

Raza remained unbeaten for 34 off 12 with the help of five fours and a six.

For the Vipers, Amir and David Payne picked up two wickets each, while Nathan Sowter and Curran shared two between them.

For his match-winning half-century, Powell was adjudged the Player of the Match in the enthralling final, while Curran bagged the Player of the Tournament award for his 387 runs, coupled with seven wickets.