PCB provides update on Haris Rauf’s injury

Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates dismissing New Zealand's Tom Latham (unpictured) during the first match of the tri-nation ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday, confirmed that right-arm pacer Haris Rauf will miss the national team’s second match of the ongoing tri-nation ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to be played at the National Bank Stadium here on Wednesday.

According to the cricket board, Rauf sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest and as a ‘precautionary measure’, will be rested for the upcoming match.

Notably, the extent of the injury is not serious and the right-arm speedster is likely to fully recover for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, set to be hosted by Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

“Following MRI and X-ray scans, it has been confirmed that Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall region during Saturday’s match against New Zealand,” PCB shared in a statement.

“The injury is not serious and he is expected to be fully recovered for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which commences in Karachi on 19 February.

“However, as a precautionary measure and part of his ongoing rehabilitation, he will not be available for selection against South Africa on 12 February.”

Remember, Rauf left the field midway during the 38th over of New Zealand’s innings in the opening match of the series at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

His absence left a void in the home side’s bowling attack, which was taken to the cleaners by Glenn Phillips in the last 10 overs.

The 31-year-old also did not walk out to bat as Pakistan succumbed to a gruelling 78-run defeat in the crucial match.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series and Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.