New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl first in tri-series ODI against South Africa

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (second from left) and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (centre) at the toss for the second match of the tri-nation ODI series between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 10, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the second match of the tri-nation ODI series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Playing XIs



New Zealand were forced to make one change to their lineup as top-order batter Devon Conway replaced Rachin Ravindra, who sustained a blow to his forehead while fielding in the opening fixture against Pakistan.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ben Sears, Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

South Africa and New Zealand have played a total of 72 ODI matches. Of these, the Proteas won 42, while the Blackcaps emerged victorious on 25 occasions. Five matches ended in No Result.

Matches played: 72

South Africa won: 42

New Zealand won: 25

No Result: 5

FORM GUIDE

New Zealand and South Africa enter the match boasting contrasting momentums.

Mitchell Santner-led side followed their 2-1 home series victory over Sri Lanka with a thumping victory over Pakistan in the opening fixture.

South Africa, on the other hand, are on a four-match losing streak, which includes a 3-0 clean sweep defeat at home against Pakistan.

The Proteas are also without their key players, who were busy in the recently concluded SA20, with their squad featuring six uncapped players.

New Zealand: W, L, W, W, NR (most recent first)

South Africa: L, L, L, L, W