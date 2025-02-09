Pakistan’s squad reaches Karachi for tri-series match against South Africa

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan (centre) leads the team upon their arrival to Karachi on February 9, 2025. — Reporter

HOBART: Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan’s squad reached here on Sunday for their second match of the tri-nation ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to be played at the newly renovated National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

According to the details, the national team arrived here on Sunday evening as they gear up for the must-win clash to stay alive in the tri-nation series.

To prepare for the crucial clash, Pakistan will hold a three-hour-long training session at the venue tomorrow afternoon.





For the unversed, the home side had a dismal start to the ongoing series as they suffered a 78-run defeat from New Zealand.

The Blackcaps, opting to bat first, registered a massive total of 330/6 on the board, thanks to Glenn Phillips’s swashbuckling century.

The right-handed batter smashed six fours and seven sixes on his way to an unbeaten 106 off 74 deliveries, bolstering New Zealand’s total past the 300-run mark.

The experienced duo of Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell also played an important role in guiding the visitors to a massive total as both scored anchoring half-centuries.

Mitchell scored 81 off 84 deliveries with the help of two fours and four sixes, while Williamson made an 89-ball 58, comprised of seven fours.

In response, Pakistan’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 252 despite Fakhar Zaman’s gutsy half-century.

The left-handed opener waged a lone battle for Pakistan with a defiant 84 off just 69 deliveries, studded with seven fours and four sixes.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series and Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.