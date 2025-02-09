Top singers to perform at National Stadium’s opening ceremony

Singer Shafqat Amanat Ali performs during the closing ceremony of the PSL 8 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 18, 2023. — PCB

KARACHI: Renowned national singers Shafqat Amanat Ali, Ali Zafar and Sahir Ali Bagga are set to perform at the ‘spectacular’ opening ceremony of the newly-renovated National Bank Stadium here, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced on Sunday.

According to Naqvi, the ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 11 to celebrate the timely revamp of the venue ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, set to be hosted by Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

During the ceremony, cricket fans can enjoy live singing, stunning fireworks and a unique light show.

“Get ready for another unforgettable night,” Naqvi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“The grand inauguration of Karachi Stadium is happening on 11th February with spectacular musical performances by Ali Zafar, Shafqat Amanat and Ali Sahir Ali Bagga.

“Plus, a breathtaking fireworks & light show to light up the sky!”

For the unversed, Karachi’s National Stadium is set to host three exciting matches during the Champions Trophy 2025, including the curtain-raiser between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19.

It is pertinent to mention that the eight-team tournament, comprised of 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – in Pakistan and Dubai.

The eight teams are divided into two groups. Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B is comprised of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule:

19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

10 March, Reserve day

*All matches will be day-night encounters