New Zealand provide major update on Rachin Ravindra’s injury

New Zealand´s Rachin Ravindra (centre) receives medical attention after being hit on the forehead by the ball during the first match of the tri-nation ODI series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8, 2025. — AFP

AUCKLAND: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Saturday, provided a major update on Rachin Ravindra’s injury, stating that the batting all-rounder is recovering well after being struck on the forehead during the first match of the tri-nation ODI series against Pakistan on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the third delivery of the 38th over of Pakistan’s innings when returning Khushdil Shah swept hard a length delivery from Michael Bracewell, which went straight to Ravindra at deep square leg.

Ravindra initially settled himself under the ball but presumably lost sight of it due to the floodlights and it eventually hit him on his forehead, leaving him bloodied.

Meanwhile, the NZC has finally issued an update on the all-rounder’s injury and revealed that he suffered a laceration to his forehead and is recovering ‘well’ from the blow.

“[Rachin] Ravindra was forced from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball attempting a catch in the 38th over,” shared NZC in a statement.

“He sustained a laceration to the forehead which has been addressed and treated at the ground, but is otherwise well. He came through his first HIA (Head Injury Assessment) well and will continue to be monitored under HIA processes,” the statement added.

Ravindra’s fellow all-rounder Glenn Phillips termed the incident ‘terrifying’ but expressed his hope for the youngster’s speedy recovery.

“He lost the ball in the lights, and unfortunately, the ball won that situation this time,” Phillips said. “But he’s been conscious the whole time, which is fantastic. He’s being monitored, and I’m sure he’ll be raring to go as soon as possible.”

