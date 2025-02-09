South Africa name Anrich Nortje’s replacement for Champions Trophy

South Africa´s Corbin Bosch (second from right) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Pakistan´s Saim Ayub (unpictured) during their third ODI at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 22, 2024. — AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday, named emerging fast-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch as injured Anrich Nortje’s replacement for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

A day after the Proteas announced their squad for the eight-team tournament, key pacer Nortje was forced to withdraw due to a recurring back injury.

According to the media reports, young right-arm pacer Gerald Coetzee was in contention to replace Nortje and was also named in South Africa’s squad for the first tri-nation ODI series match against New Zealand, scheduled to be played in Lahore on Monday.

The pacer, however, was ruled out of the tri-series as well as the Champions Trophy after experiencing tightness in his groin while bowling at the training.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, South Africa have finally replaced Nortje with Bosch, who made his ODI and Test debut against Pakistan in December last year.

The 30-year-old picked up one wicket and scored 40 not out in his maiden ODI appearance but delivered a ground-breaking performance in the longest format.

Bosch played a crucial 81-run unbeaten knock in the first innings and registered brilliant match figures of 5/117.

Besides him, South Africa have also added pace prodigy Kwena Maphaka in their Champions Trophy squad as a travelling reserve.

The two pacers, alongside top-order batter Tony de Zorzi will travel to Pakistan today to join the squad for the remainder of the ongoing tri-nation ODI series.

South Africa squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka