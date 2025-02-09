Fakhar Zaman backs Babar Azam to excel in new role

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (left) speaks during the post-match presentation and Babar Azam (right) plays a shot during the first tri-nation ODI series match against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman on Saturday, threw his weight behind out-of-form Babar Azam to find his rhythm in the upcoming matches.

Babar, who is yet to score a century since his 151-run knock against Nepal in August 2023, is under a lot of scrutiny due to his inability to score big across formats.

The right-handed batter, who was promoted to open the innings alongside returning Fakhar Zaman in the ongoing tri-nation ODI series and the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 to follow, could not turn the tide in his favour as he was dismissed for a scratchy 10 off 23 deliveries in the opening match against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Fakhar, who top-scored for the green shirts in their crushing 78-run defeat in the aforementioned fixture, remained confident in the star batter’s abilities to find his lost touch with the bat.

“It happens in cricket but the class and legacy of Babar is such that you can not say much about one match and you will see that he will perform in the upcoming matches,” said Fakhar at the post-match press conference.

“And again, when it’s your day, even your edge would dodge the keeper and run away for the boundary but if it is not your day, then you must have seen, how well did they take the catch of Tayyab [Tahir],” he added.

Fakhar Zaman also expressed his disappointment on the national team’s gruelling defeat in the tri-series campaign opener.

"I am disappointed with the loss, but I am not worried about not scoring a century," Fakhar said.

The opening batter also thanked the fans for a warm reception upon his return to the national team.

"I was out of the team for a while, and I am thankful for the love and support I received from everyone upon my return," he concluded.