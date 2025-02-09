Pakistan likely to ‘rest’ Haris Rauf for tri-series match against South Africa

Pakistan's Haris Rauf reacts during the first match of the tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s right-arm speedster Haris Rauf is likely to be rested for the upcoming tri-nation ODI series match against South Africa, scheduled to be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Rauf is feeling better but the team management avoids taking rest on the pacer’s fitness and hereby is planning to rest him for the must-win contest against South Africa.

Sources further revealed that the final decision regarding the pacer’s selection will be made in light of the MRI scan reports.

Remember, Rauf left the field midway during the 38th over of New Zealand’s innings in the opening match of the series at the Gaddafi Stadium and after undergoing medical assessment, was diagnosed with a low-grade side strain.

Notably, Haris took one wicket for just 23 runs in his 6.2 overs during the match.

His absence left a void in the home side’s bowling attack, which was taken to the cleaners by Glenn Phillips in the last 10 overs.

The 31-year-old also did not walk out to bat as Pakistan succumbed to a gruelling 78-run defeat in the crucial match.

Meanwhile, the national team are set to depart for Karachi today and will hold a training session at the newly renovated National Bank Stadium on the eve of the must-win game against South Africa.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series and Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.