Pakistan’s Ali Ilyas clinches gold at Asian Road Cycling Championship

Pakistan's Ali Ilyas (centre) celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's Master Open at the Asian Road Cycling Championship in Thailand on February 8, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ali Ilyas clinched gold in the men’s Master Open (35-39 age group) at the Asian Road Cycling Championship in Thailand, defending his title with a commanding performance in the individual time trial event.

Ilyas completed the 21.4 km course in 26 minutes, 30.556 seconds, averaging a speed of 48.44 km/h. He finished one minute and 14 seconds ahead of Thailand’s Narongdat Sangchai, who secured the silver medal. Another Thai cyclist, Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn, took bronze.

The victory marks a successful title defence for Ilyas, reinforcing his dominance in the Masters category.

Other Pakistani cyclists also participated in different age groups. In the 45-49 age category, Umayr Sahlan Masud finished ninth, while in the 55-59 category, Rehan Hyder placed fifth. Meanwhile, in the 60-64 category, Qazi Atif secured seventh place.

Pakistani cyclists will also participate in U23, men’s elite and women’s masters’ category during the ongoing championship.

Pakistan’s female cyclists Zainab Rizwan and Rabia Gareeb will be in action on Saturday for the women’s master event while Yousaf will be on track for the men’s U23 event.

Meanwhile, President of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), Syed Azhar Ali Shah, expressed his delight on Ali’s remarkable achievement.

"This is a moment of great honour for Pakistan's cycling community. Ilyas Ali's outstanding performance at the continental level showcases Pakistan’s growing potential in international cycling. The PCF remains committed to providing maximum opportunities for our athletes to excel on global platforms,” he said in a statement released by the Pakistan Cycling Federation.