PCB formally inducts Inzamam, Misbah into Hall of Fame

Former Pakistan captains Inzamam-ul-Haq (right) and Misbah-ul-Haq pose with their respective plaques after being formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday, formally inducted former captains Inzamam-ul-Haq and Misbah-ul-Haq into the Hall of Fame, recognising their respective services towards the national men’s team.

The former cricketers received their commemorative caps and plaques by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the ongoing first match of the tri-nation ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Inzamam and Misbah marched around the stadium wearing their commemorative caps and received overwhelming applause from the spectators.

Notably, the two former captains were named in the PCB Hall of Fame class of 2024 alongside Saeed Anwar and Mushtaq, who are yet to be inducted formally into the prestigious list.

The PCB Hall of Fame, established to honour the contributions of Pakistan's cricketing legends, already includes icons such as Abdul Qadir, A.H. Kardar, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Younis Khan and Zaheer Abbas.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in One Day Internationals (ODIs) with 11,701 runs, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the recognition.

A towering figure in the world of cricket, Inzamam is also Pakistan’s third-highest Test run-scorer, with 8,829 runs to his name.

“I am deeply honoured to be inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame, joining a group of remarkable cricketers from my generation and those before me. To be recognized by the parent organization of Pakistan cricket is truly special, and I hope this initiative continues to inspire current and future generations of cricketers,” said Inzamam.

Misbah-ul-Haq, one of Pakistan’s most respected captains, was equally moved by the honour.

Misbah, who led Pakistan to the top position in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings in 2016, called the recognition “humbling.”

"I am deeply honoured and humbled to be inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame, joining a distinguished group of Pakistan’s finest cricketers who have not only excelled in the game but have also elevated the country’s image on the global stage," Misbah shared.