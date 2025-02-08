Haris Rauf suffers injury scare during first tri-series ODI

Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates dismissing New Zealand's Tom Latham (unpictured) during the first match of the tri-nation ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Haris Rauf suffered a potential injury during the ongoing first match of the tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The right-arm pacer left his seventh over midway, experiencing severe chest pain after bowling the second ball of the 37th over, which was completed by Salman Ali Agha.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, Haris has picked up a low grade side strain and is being treated by the medical staff, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared.

The decision regarding his return to the field will be made after the reassessment of his fitness, the cricket board added.

Notably, Haris took one wicket for just 23 runs in his 6.2 overs during the match.

His absence left a void in the home side’s bowling attack, which was taken to the cleaners by Glenn Phillips in the last 10 overs.

Phillips, who walked out to bat at number six, smashed six fours and seven sixes on his way to an unbeaten 106 off 74 deliveries, bolstering New Zealand’s total past the 300-run mark.

The experienced duo of Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell also played an important role in guiding the visitors to a massive total as both scored anchoring half-centuries.

Mitchell scored 81 off 84 deliveries with the help of two fours and four sixes, while Williamson made an 89-ball 58, comprised of seven fours.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was the standout bowler for Pakistan, picking up three wickets, followed by Abrar Ahmed with two, while Haris Rauf chipped in with one dismissal.