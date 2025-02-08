Glenn Phillips’s ton lifts New Zealand to 330/6 against Pakistan

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips (right) plays a shot during the first match of the tri-nation ODI series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Glenn Phillips scored a swashbuckling century down the order to propel New Zealand to a massive total in the opening match of the tri-nation ODI series against Pakistan here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, the touring side accumulated 330/6, in the allotted 50 overs, thanks to veteran Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Phillips.

The Blackcaps, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as Shaheen Shah Afridi got Will Young (four) caught behind on just the fourth delivery of the match.

Following the early hiccup, Williamson joined Rachin Ravindra in the middle and together they added 35 runs to the total until the latter was dismissed by Abrar Ahmed in the eighth over with the scoreboard reading 39/2.

Ravindra scored 25 off 19 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Williamson then joined hands with Mitchell to lead the visitors’ recovery by adding 95 runs for the third wicket until falling victim to Shaheen.

The top-order batter scored 58 off 89 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries.

New Zealand were soon reduced to 135/4 in 27.1 overs when Haris Rauf dismissed Tom Latham for a duck.

Meanwhile, Mitchell stood his ground firm and put together an important 65-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Phillips until falling victim to Abrar Ahmed in the 38th over.

Mitchell scored 81 off 84 deliveries with the help of two fours and four sixes.

Following Mitchell’s dismissal, Glenn Phillips switched gears and bolstered New Zealand’s total past the 300-run mark with an unbeaten 106 off 74 deliveries, laced with six fours and seven sixes.

He was also involved in a 54-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Michael Bracewell, who made a 23-ball 31, laced with one four and three sixes.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up three wickets, followed by Abrar with two, while Haris Rauf made one scalp.