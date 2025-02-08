PCB BoG lauds chair Mohsin Naqvi on Gaddafi Stadium’s record renovation

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi (centre) presides Board of Governors (BoG) meeting at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on February 8, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) on Friday, congratulated chairman Mohsin Naqvi on the completion of the renovation process of the Gaddafi Stadium here in a record 117 days.

The BoG meeting of the cricket board, chaired by Naqvi, was held here in the Boardroom of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to discuss various matters of the PCB and to ratify decisions from the previous BoG.

During the meeting, the completion of the renovation process of the venue was especially appreciated.

"You have made the impossible possible," BoG praised Naqvi.

The BoG also thanked Naqvi for putting an end to all the propaganda surrounding Pakistan’s readiness to host the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 and shared that it is also ‘surprised’ by the completion of the project.

"We are also surprised, and it is hard to believe that the stadium is completed," the BoG added.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in response, reiterated that achievement is the result of the collective efforts of the whole team and not just his individual work.

“We didn’t care about the criticism, and with Allah's help, we moved forward. My team, especially the workers, made this dream a reality," Naqvi said.

The high-profile meeting was also attended by Chief Operating Officer PCB Sameer Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer PSL Salman Naseer, Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza and BoG members Zaheer Abbas, Anwar Ghani, Daniyal Gilani, Tariq Sarwar, Sajjad Ali Khokhar and Zafar Ullah.