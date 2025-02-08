Shaheen Shah Afridi equals Umar Gul’s ODI record

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates dismissing New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the first match of the tri-nation ODI series on February 8, 2025 and Umar Gul celebrates dismissing India's Virat Kohli during their ACC Men's Asia Cup 2014 match in Mirpur on March 2, 214. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi drew level with legendary pacer Umar Gul during the opening match of the tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The left-arm pacer, who has the most first-over wickets in T20s, has also become the joint-second Pakistani bowler to take the highest number of wickets in the first over, joining former speedster Umar Gul.

Afridi achieved the milestone on the fourth delivery of the said fixture by getting New Zealand’s Will Young caught behind.

The dismissal lifted his first-over ODI wickets tally to nine, joining Gul in an elusive list, co-led by legendary Umar Gul and former left-armer Mohammad Irfan, who both had taken 10 wickets in the first over of an ODI match.

Most ODI Wickets in the First Over for Pakistan:

Mohammad Irfan: 10 Wasim Akram: 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi: 9 Umar Gul: 9

Shaheen’s early strike gave Pakistan a head start against New Zealand as the home side had reduced them to 39/2 in 7.4 overs.

The experienced duo of Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell then scripted a recovery for the touring side by recording a 95-run partnership for the third wicket.

The stand had pushed Pakistan to the back foot until Shaheen Shah Afridi broke the shackles by getting Williamson caught behind in the 27th over.

Haris Rauf then got rid of wicketkeeper batter Tom Latham for a duck in the next over to strengthen Pakistan’s comeback.

When this story was filed, New Zealand were 146/4 in 29 overs with Mitchell and Glenn Phillips unbeaten on 46 and six, respectively.