Babar Azam eyes multiple records in tri-series opener against New Zealand

Pakistan´s Babar Azam in action during the first ODI against South Africa at The Boland Oval in Paarl on December 17, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam is on the verge of rewriting history as he takes the field in the opening match of the tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is just 43 runs away from breaking South African legend Hashim Amla’s record for the fastest to 6000 ODI runs.

Amla achieved the milestone in 123 innings, while Babar, with 5957 runs in 120 innings, has two innings left to surpass this feat.

Notably, the top-order batter already holds the record for being the fastest to 5000 ODI runs, achieving it in just 97 innings.

Fastest to 6000 ODI Runs:

Hashim Amla (South Africa): 123 innings Virat Kohli (India): 136 innings Kane Williamson (New Zealand): 139 innings David Warner (Australia): 139 innings Shikhar Dhawan (India): 140 innings

Adding to this, the right-handed batter is also on the verge of equalling Saeed Anwar’s record for the most centuries by a Pakistani batter in ODI cricket.

With 19 ODI centuries to his name, Babar needs just one more to match Anwar’s tally of 20.

Most ODI Centuries for Pakistan:

Saeed Anwar: 20 centuries Babar Azam: 19 centuries Mohammad Yousuf: 15 centuries Fakhar Zaman: 11 centuries Mohammad Hafeez: 11 centuries

Furthermore, if Babar scores his 20th century today, he will become the second-fastest batter in ODI history to reach this landmark, second only to Hashim Amla.

Babar Azam scored 19 ODI centuries in 118 innings.

Fastest to 20 ODI Centuries: