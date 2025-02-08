Former Pakistan cricketer named in South Africa's support staff

Pakistan's Yasir Arafat (second from right) celebrates dismissing Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara (unpictured) during their second T20I in Hambantota June 3, 2012. — AFP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat has been appointed as the bowling consultant for the South Africa men’s cricket team for the tri-nation ODI series against hosts Pakistan and New Zealand.

Arafat, who represented Pakistan in three Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T20Is, reached here from London and has already joined the Proteas ahead of their training session for their tri-nation ODI series campaign opener against New Zealand on February 10.

Arafat is the first Pakistani cricketer to complete an ECB Level 4 coaching course from Loughborough University.

The former all-rounder has vast experience of working as the bowling coach as he has worked with county teams like Sussex and Surrey, as well as with Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) franchise, Perth Scorchers.

He has also served as Pakistan’s High-Performance Coach and the bowling coach for the Hong Kong national team.

Reacting to his appointment, Yasir Arafat termed it a ‘great opportunity’ to work with an established team like South Africa and shared that he was given the role due to the familiarity of the conditions.

“It is a good opportunity for me to work with the South Africa team. I’ve been given the role because of my familiarity with the conditions here,” said Arafat.

The bowling consultant acknowledged that the absence of senior players makes a difference but remained confident in the youngsters’ abilities to excel under pressure.

“Not many players were available due to T20 league and injuries but this is a good opportunity for young players,” Arafat stated.

“Unavailability of experienced players makes a difference but youngsters are also talented,” he added.

He concluded by terming the tri-nation ODI series helpful in preparing for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.