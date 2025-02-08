New Zealand win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan in tri-series opener

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan (centre) and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (right) at the toss for their first match of the tri-nation ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the opening match of the tri-nation ODI series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.



After the toss, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said had they won the toss, they would also have chosen to bat first.

Rizwan emphasised the importance of the tri-series as part of their preparations for the Champions Trophy, highlighting its relevance to the team's upcoming challenges.

He further mentioned that Babar Azam will open alongside Fakhar Zaman, with the duo taking the initial responsibility at the crease.

The skipper said the playing squad featured three fast bowlers — Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.



New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ben Sears, Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Pakistan and New Zealand have played a total of 116 ODI matches. Of these, the green shirts won 61, while the Blackcaps emerged victorious on 52 occasions. One match ended in a tie, while three were abandoned without a result.

Matches played: 116

Pakistan won: 61

New Zealand won: 52

Tied: 1

No Result: 3

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan enter the tri-nation series with momentum in their favour as the Mohammad Rizwan-led side are on a three-series winning streak, including historic triumphs over Australia and South Africa.

New Zealand, on the other hand, boast not all but similar form as they won their most-recent ODI series 2-1 at home against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

New Zealand: L, W, W, NR, L