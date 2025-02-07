South Africa make two additions to first tri-series ODI squad

South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi (centre) celebrates dismissing Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (unpictured) during ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final in Kolkata on November 16, 2023. — ICC

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday, added two international players to their inexperienced squad for the first match of the upcoming tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand, scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 10.

According to the CSA, left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and right-arm pacer Lungi Ngidi have been added to their 12-member squad for the aforementioned fixture.

Shamsi and Ngidi, who have played 124 and 125 international matches for South Africa respectively, will add experience to their young squad, led by Temba Bavuma.

Ngidi last played an ODI in October last year against Ireland, while Shamsi was a part of South Africa’s most-recent series in the format against Pakistan in December last year.

The Proteas squad features six uncapped players, Matthew Breetzke, Meeka-eel Prince, Gideon Peters, Eathan Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy and Mihlali Mpongwana as their several first-choice players are participating in the ongoing edition of the SA20.

South Africa’s preliminary squad also had right-arm pacer Gerald Coetzee but was later ruled out of the series and the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 after sustaining a groin injury during a training session.

According to a report, young fast-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch and right-arm pacer Lutho Sipamla are the frontrunners to replace Gerald Coetzee for the eight-team tournament.

South Africa squad for first match of tri-nation ODI series:

Batters: Temba Bavuma and Matthew Breetzke

Wicketkeepers: Kyle Verrynne and Meeka-eel Prince

All-rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Jason Smith, Mihlali Mpongwana and Senuran Muthusamy

Bowlers: Junior Dala, Gideon Peters, Eathan Bosch, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.