FIFA slams congress members after PFF ban

This undated picture shows FIFA's Head of MA Governance Rolf Tanner (left) speaking during a Pakistan Football Federation's Extraordinary Congress meeting. — PFF

KARACHI: FIFA, the world’s football governing body, has criticised the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) congress members after the body was suspended for another time, by the FIFA.

The FIFA, while suspending the PFF with immediate effect, citied its failure to adopt constitutional revisions deemed necessary to ensure free and democratic elections, the global football governing body said in a letter to the chairman of the PFF Normalisation Committee, Haroon Malik.

FIFA’s letter, seen by Geo News, has strongly criticised PFF Congress members for rejecting the proposed constitutional amendments, arguing that their (PFF Congress members’) stance threatened the integrity of the federation’s electoral process.

“The proposal submitted by the majority of PFF Congress members to restrict eligibility criteria for the position of PFF President would significantly reduce the pool of candidates and would go against the spirit of the Bureau’s decision to ensure free and democratic elections,” FIFA stated in the letter.

According to FIFA letter, a majority of PFF Congress members, on 20 January 2025, wrote to the normalisation committee rejecting the version of the PFF Constitution presented to them on 18 November 2024 by FIFA and the AFC.

They (PFF Congress Members) insisted that only the current members of the PFF Congress should be eligible to run for the position of PFF President and requested that the relevant changes be discussed during the PFF Congress on 24 January 2025.

However, on 21 January 2025, FIFA informed the relevant PFF Congress members that the agenda of said congress could no longer be amended and that only the changes previously submitted by the normalisation committee would be considered and put to a vote.

FIFA further observed that Congress members remained unwilling to implement reforms essential for transparent and fair elections.



“Despite FIFA and the AFC’s efforts to explain the importance of these constitutional changes, the Bureau noted that a majority of members insist on limiting the eligibility criteria, jeopardizing the fairness and integrity of the upcoming PFF Executive Committee elections,” it added.

Geo News has seen the document of proposed amendments, the clause related to the eligibility to contest the election for PFF president was recommended to be amended as “A candidate for the office of the president PFF shall have played an active role in Football management at any level (e.g as an official within PFF, at provincial/regional level, district level or within a club) or as player for at least 2 of the preceding 5 years before being proposed as candidate.

FIFA’s letter clarified that the decision to suspend the PFF was taken “to ensure that the normalisation process of the PFF is not seriously compromised.”

FIFA had appointed a Normalisation Committee in 2019 to oversee the electoral process and governance reforms within the PFF. Despite multiple extensions, the process was repeatedly delayed due to internal disputes and external factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January 2025, the Normalisation Committee scheduled an Extraordinary PFF Congress for January 24 to approve the revised constitution. However, four days before the meeting, a majority of PFF Congress members rejected the proposed amendments, insisting that only current members of the Congress should be eligible to run for the PFF presidency.

On January 24, the PFF Congress convened virtually, and 19 out of 25 members voted against the FIFA-backed reforms. This rejection ultimately led to FIFA’s decision to suspend the PFF.

FIFA has made it clear that the suspension will only be lifted if the PFF Congress approves the constitution drafted in collaboration with FIFA and the AFC.

Meanwhile, to prevent a leadership vacuum, FIFA also announced an extension of the Normalisation Committee’s mandate until July 31, 2025, ensuring that administrative affairs continue despite the suspension.