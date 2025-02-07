Pakistan Sports Board bans eight athletes over doping violations

Pakistani runner Rabeela Farooq after winning a 10 km race at the Islamabad Marathon on February 1, 2024. — Instagram/isbmarathon

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board has imposed bans on eight athletes after they tested positive for banned substances, while investigations against five others remain ongoing.

The action follows the results of anti-doping tests conducted last year.

A PSB spokesperson said that a total of 140 anti-doping tests were conducted in 2024, of which 13 athletes returned positive results.

The crackdown aims to promote transparency in sports and eliminate the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

The eight banned athletes come from various sports disciplines, including five from weightlifting, one from bodybuilding, one from cycling, and one from athletics.

In weightlifting, Furqan Ahmed has been banned for two years, while Jamil Akhtar and Muhammad Yousaf received three-year bans each. Ghulam Hussain Shahid has been suspended for four years, and Arsalan Rauf has been handed a three-year ban.

Cyclist Natalia Khan and sprinter Anis Khan have each been banned for three years, while bodybuilder Kashif Shah has been suspended for four years.

Additionally, shot-putter Mahnoor Dogar and middle-distance runner Rabeela Farooq also tested positive, and disciplinary action is pending. Sprinter Naveed Anjum, weightlifters Malik Subhan and Hamad Ali have been issued notices and await further proceedings.

The PSB spokesperson reaffirmed the board’s commitment to maintaining integrity in sports. "We have a zero-tolerance policy on doping violations, and strict action will continue to be taken against those who breach anti-doping regulations," the spokesperson said.