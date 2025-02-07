WATCH: Pakistan’s jersey for Champions Trophy 2025 unveiled

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (left) and teammates pose in national team's new jersey for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 7, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team’s official jersey for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 on Friday, was unveiled during the opening ceremony of newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium here.

The kit was revealed by Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the eight-team tournament during the star-studded ceremony.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also released a minute-long promo to unveil the jersey, starring white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, alongside women’s cricketers Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana.



For the unversed, hosts and defending champions Pakistan will kick off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign at the newly-revamped Karachi’s National Bank Stadium in the curtain-raiser against New Zealand on February 19.

The national team will then travel to Dubai, where they will lock horns with arch-rivals India on February 23.

The green shirts will play their last group-stage fixture against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 27.

The eight-team tournament, comprised of 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – in Pakistan and Dubai.

The eight teams are divided into two groups. Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh, while Group B is comprised of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.

Pakistan will host a total of 10 matches in their country, while four matches, including all three of India's group-stage matches and the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.

The final of the tournament is scheduled to be played in Lahore but if India qualify then it will also be held in Dubai.

Furthermore, a reserve day has also been allocated for the final clash as a precautionary measure to combat any weather-related hindrence.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series and Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule:

19 February: Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February: Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 February: Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February: Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February: Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 February: Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February: Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February: Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February: Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March: South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March: New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March: Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March: Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March: Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, else it will be played in Dubai)

10 March: Reserve day

*All matches will be day-night encounters