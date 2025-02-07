PM Shehbaz inaugurates newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium ahead of Champions Trophy

PM Shehbaz Sharif (centre) prays after inaugurating Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 7, 2025. — Geo News/Screengrab

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, formally inaugurated the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium here as the venue underwent substantial uplift for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9.

According to the details, the premier inaugurated the venue, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi and other government officials.



Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he asked Naqvi to appreciate the workers who participated in the renovation work of the stadium by taking them to London visit.

He also lauded Pakistani cricketers for exhibiting brilliant performances during their recent matches before entering the upcoming marquee event of the ICC's Mens Champions Trophy 2025.

Premier Shehbaz expressed hope that the Pakistan squad would win the hearts of the Pakistanis by clinching victory in the Champions Trophy and especially, defeating arch-rival India in the upcoming match to be held in Dubai.

He expressed pleasure over the organisation of the mega cricketing event in Pakistan after 29 years. The premier added that the Punjab government and the PCB chief would ensure foolproof security arrangements for the upcoming event.

The star-studded event is attended by several politicians, government officials, PCB officials, national men’s cricket team, Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owners and former heads of the cricket board – Zaka Ashraf and Najam Sethi.

The ongoing opening ceremony is planned to celebrate the remarkable milestone of completing Gaddafi Stadium’s upgradation in a record 117 days.

The PCB further shared that cricket fans can enjoy live singing, stunning fireworks and a unique light show during the ceremony, the entry for which, has been made free.

The PCB has invited renowned singers Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar and Aima Baig to enthrall the audience with musical performances, followed by a spectacular drum and fireworks display. A unique light show will further enhance the evening’s grandeur.

The iconic Gaddafi Stadium here, saw substantial uplift and has now been equipped with new LED lights, two state-of-the-art scoreboard screens, comfortable seats in all of its enclosure, newly built hospitality boxes and improved amenities for both cricketers and spectators.

For the unversed, the newly-renovated stadium will host two matches of the upcoming tri-nation ODI series, involving Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa, on February 8 and 10.

It will then host at least four much-awaited matches of the Champions Trophy, including the second semi-final, scheduled on March 5.

The venue may as well host the final of the eight-team tournament on March 9 if India do not qualify for the blockbuster contest.