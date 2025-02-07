'King kar le ga,' Mohammad Rizwan on Pakistan's opening pair question

Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan (left), Babar Azam (centre) and Hasan Ali. — PCB/AFP/YouTube Screengrab

LAHORE: Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan on Friday, addressed the concerns regarding the team’s opening pair for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 by repeating Hasan Ali’s infamous ‘King kar lega‘ comment, which he made regarding Babar Azam.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last week announced the highly-anticipated squad for the eight-team tournament, which featured only one specialist opener Fakhar.

Fakhar, who returned to the ODI team after the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, faces the void as his fellow opener Saim Ayub missed out on the selection due to an ankle injury, while Abdullah Shafique failed to make a cut, owing to his recent below-par performances.

The development led to concerns that who would open the innings for Pakistan with Fakhar, with star batter Babar and middle-order Saud Shakeel as his potential partners for the eight-team tournament as revealed by national selector Asad Shafiq during the announcement of the squad.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, Pakistan’s white-ball captain Rizwan was asked to give a final verdict on the opening void.

The wicketkeeper batter, in response, recalled right-arm pacer Hasan’s infamous statement, “King kar le ga,” referring to Babar.





He, however, expressed disappointment in Saim Ayub’s absence from the Champions Trophy 2025 and acknowledged that the opener’s injury had ‘disturbed’ the combination of the team.

“Look, we all know how well Saim Ayub performed recently. It was exceptional, considering the conditions and oppositions he flared against,” said Rizwan.

“Anyway, his void is in the team because he is such a package for Pakistan who can be fit anywhere be it his bowling, fielding or batting.

“You can also that our planning got disturbed but we should not be focusing on the names but on the process.

“So, his void is there but the process remained the same for us and it will not be an excuse for us.”

He also addressed the ongoing outburst on the selection of all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah for the Champions Trophy 2025, stating that the duo was selected based on their recent performances.

“If you talk about Faheem Ashraf, his performance over the last two years has been good. His List-A average is around 46,” said Rizwan.

“Look, sometimes people think that how a certain player came out of the blue. But we make decisions considering the demands. We needed a fast-bowling all-rounder and he was the best choice for us.

“As for Khushdil Shah, he is in exceptional form, if you have watched BPL and Champions Cup. His performance is in front of everyone and I think, it should not be questioned.”

Faheem and Khushdil were among the four players, who returned to the national ODI side for the eight-team tournament, with their appearances in the format dating back to September 2023 and August 2022, respectively.

Their surprising selection resulted in an outburst from fans on social media, while former cricketers also questioned the decision.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series, Champions Trophy 2025:

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.