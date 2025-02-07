Muhammad Abbas bids farewell to Hampshire, joins Nottinghamshire

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas in action during the second day of their first Test against South Africa in Centurion on December 27, 2024. — AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistani pacer Muhammad Abbas will play for Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club in this year’s county championship.

Abbas 34, will play for Nottinghamshire in six county championship matches in division one. He is set to join Notts in May as part of their red ball squad.

He will return to Trent Bridge, home of the Nottinghamshire CCC, in September for the closing stage of the championship.

Muhammad Abbas who made his debut for Pakistan in 2017 so far has played 27 test matches claiming exactly 100 wickets. In December 2024 he was recalled to the national duties for the tour of South Africa after a gap of three year. In the two match series he grabbed 10 wickets including 6/54 in the first test.

Despite being sidelined from the national squad for many years Muhammad Abbas in the county championship has proved a big success and enjoyed the seeming conditions of England. In 2018-2019 he played for Leicestershire County Cricket Club for his first stint in the county championship.



During his stay at Leicestershire, he grabbed 79 wickets in two seasons. At the end of the county season in 2019 Muhammad Abbas signed for Nottinghamshire CCC for the 2020 season but due to the COVID pandemic was unable to play for them and following year with the COVID restrictions were eased he was snapped by Hampshire CCC.



In a statement released by the club Muhammad Abbas said that he’s happy to finally make it to Trent Bridge.

“Trent Bridge is a special place to play cricket, so it will be great to call the ground home this summer - especially after not being able to come over and play for Notts five years ago”.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in the English game, and the squad at Notts is in an exciting place. I’m looking forward to contributing in any way that I can to their success”, he added further.

Muhammad Abbas joined Hampshire in 2021 and immediately made an impact. In his first game for Hampshire against Middlesex, he claimed six wickets including a hat-trick.



In total, Abbas played 47 county championship matches for Hampshire CCC in four years claiming 180 wickets at an amazing average of just 19.26 with a strike rate of 48.13.

Paying the tributes to Muhammad Abbas for his services Giles White, Director of Men's Cricket at Hampshire CCC said that the pacer will be missed by everyone at the club.

“Muhammad has consistently been one of the top performers in the County Championship and has unfailingly produced his very best for Hampshire time and time again. His character will be sorely missed in the dressing room and on the pitch, and everyone at the Club wishes him the very best in his career”.

In a massage shared on X Mohammad Abbas thanked the fans and management at Hampshire CCC saying that he loved every minute of his stay at the Utilita Bowl.

“Loved every minute of the 4 years I had at Hampshire CCC. Thank you to all the members, fans, players and staff members for making me feel so welcome. Going to miss you all but excited for the new challenge ahead”.

Meanwhile in a statement Peter Moores, the head coach of Nottinghamshire, said that he’s really excited of signing Muhammad Abbas as players of his experience and track record don’t come around all that often.

“His control and his ability to find a way of getting wickets on any sort of surface make him extremely valuable; he’s certainly been a tough opponent for us to face over the years.

“We’ve already got an exciting group of bowlers at our disposal for the summer, and the addition of Mo’s craft and subtlety will add a different style of bowling to the rest of our attack.”