Pakistan boast dominant record against India in ICC Champions Trophy

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir (right) celebrates dismissing India's Virat Kohli during the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval in London on June 18, 2017. — AFP

The biggest match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place between the defending champions, Pakistan, and India on February 23 in Dubai.

The excitement among cricket fans is soaring to new heights for this match. This ICC event is also referred to as the "Mini World Cup." In past encounters, Pakistan has held an advantage over its traditional rival, India, in the ICC Champions Trophy.

The upcoming match will be the sixth encounter between Pakistan and India in the tournament, to be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan and India have faced each other five times in the ICC Champions Trophy, with Pakistan winning three times and India emerging victorious twice.

Their first meeting in the tournament was on September 19, 2004, at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, where Pakistan, under the captaincy of Inzamam-ul-Haq, defeated India by 3 wickets with just 4 balls remaining.

On September 26, 2009, at SuperSport Park in Centurion, Pakistan, led by Younis Khan, won by 54 runs, with all-rounder Shoaib Malik's remarkable century of 128 runs playing a key role.

Their third encounter in the ICC Champions Trophy took place at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 15, 2013.

In a rain-affected match, Pakistan, under Misbah-ul-Haq, batted first and was dismissed for just 165 runs. India, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, chased down the target with 17 balls to spare under the Duckworth-Lewis method, winning the match easily by 8 wickets.

In 2017, at Edgbaston, India defeated Pakistan by 124 runs in a group match. However, on June 18, 2017, in the final at The Oval (London), Pakistan, led by wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed, avenged their group-stage defeat by defeating India by 180 runs to not only take revenge but also win the ICC Champions Trophy for the first time.