Trophy for Pakistan’s tri-nation ODI series unveiled

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, South Africa's Temba Bavuma and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner pose with tri-nation ODI series trophy in Lahore on February 7, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The glittering trophy for the upcoming tri-nation ODI series, featuring hosts Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa, was unveiled here by the team captains.

According to the details, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan, alongside his New Zealand and South Africa counterparts Mitchell Santner and Temba Bavuma, respectively, took a stroll through the local markets here before unveiling the silverware.

The all-important series will kick off on February 8 with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand at the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium here.

The Blackcaps will play their second group-stage fixture at the same venue when they lock horns with South Africa in a day game on February 10.

The action will then shift to Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, which will host the remaining two matches of the series, including the final, scheduled to be played on February 14.

The tri-nation ODI series is crucial will be crucial for the three participating teams in fine-tuning their preparations for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9.

Pakistan white-ball captain Rizwan, who won his first three ODI series since assuming the role in November last year, will be eyeing his fourth consecutive series triumph.

The wicketkeeper batter expressed his excitement about playing in front of the home crowd and at the newly-renovated stadiums.

He further shared that the national team is well prepared for the series and the Champions Trophy and the players are committed to giving their best in the upcoming assignments.

“We are excited to be playing again in front of our home crowd and in the newly constructed stadiums in Lahore and Karachi,” said Rizwan.

“The preparations have gone well so far with the players looking to give their best in the tournament leading up to the ICC event,” he added.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said that the tri-nation series will be helpful for his team to acclimatise with the conditions and the nature of the wickets ahead of the marquee event.

“We had a good training session in Lahore under lights and can’t wait to take on the home side on Saturday,” said Santner.

“It is great to be back in Pakistan and the side had a good outing when we toured last time. The tri-nation series will provide us a great opportunity to know about the wickets and help us prepare well for the upcoming pinnacle event.”

South Africa captain Bavuma echoed Santner’s remarks and termed the series a ‘great opportunity’ for the side to warm up.

“It is a great opportunity for the side to warm up before the mega event. We have a mixed squad and the tri-nation tournament will help us acclimatise to the conditions before we gear up for the ICC event.”

Tri-nation ODI series schedule:

February 8 – Pakistan v New Zealand (d/n)

February 10 – New Zealand v South Africa (d)

February 12 – Pakistan v South Africa (d/n)

February 14 – Final (d/n)