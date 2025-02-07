PCB provides update on Saim Ayub’s potential return

Pakistan´s Saim Ayub (second left) is assisted off the field after being injured during the first day of the second Test against South Africa on January 3, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday, provided a major update on Saim Ayub’s recovery from the ankle injury, stating that the left-handed opener will be out of action for another month.

According to the cricket board, after comprehensive MRI scans, X-rays and medical assessments, Ayub has been ruled out of action for 10 weeks from the date of injury (January 3).

As a result, his availability for the white-ball tour of New Zealand is uncertain.

The PCB further shared that Ayub will need to clear all fitness tests and medical requirements to make his much-awaited return to professional cricket.

Pakistan will tour New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs from March 16 to April 5, which will be followed by the Pakistan Super League, which starts on April 8.

For the unversed, the top-order batter sustained an ankle injury while fielding on the first day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town last month.

The injury also ruled him out of the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

“Saim Ayub has not been included in the squad due to an ankle injury, but we remain optimistic about his recovery,” national selector Asad Shafiq had said.

“We understand how much he was looking forward to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and recognise how devastating it must be for him to miss a global event, especially when he is in such exceptional batting form,” he added.

Shafiq further added that the selectors and team management are committed to prioritising his long-term health over making any rushed decisions.

“However, as a valuable asset to our team, we are committed to prioritising his long-term health over making any rushed decisions.”