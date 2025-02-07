PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi honours 1500 construction workers with luncheon

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi hosts constrcution workers for luncheon at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 7, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi hosted more than 1500 construction workers of the Gaddafi Stadium for a luncheon to celebrate the remarkable milestone of completing the venue’s upgradation in a record 117 days.

The PCB chairman personally visited the workers at their seats, met them and had lunch with them. He also thanked the workers and lauded their dedication in completing the venue’s upgradation in a record time.

Naqvi then formally invited the construction workers to watch the opening match of the upcoming tri-nation ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand – the first fixture at the venue after its upgradation.

"You are the heroes of the nation and deserve all the congratulations," said Naqvi to express his admiration for the workers and valued their dedication.

The construction workers expressed their pleasure on the occasion and shared that they are thrilled with the completion of the project.

“Mr. Mohsin, your hard work has paid off, we see you here at the stadium every morning and evening," a worker said, while praising the PCB chairman.

The menu of the luncheon included mutton qorma, chicken roast, beef palou, accompanied by dessert and refreshments.

Senior PCB officials Advisor Amir Mir, Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer PSL Salman Naseer, alongside Pakistan men’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan were also present at the event.

For the unversed, the newly-renovated stadium will host two matches of the upcoming tri-nation ODI series, involving Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa, on February 8 and 10.

It will then host at least four much-awaited matches of the Champions Trophy, including the second semi-final, scheduled on March 5.

The venue may as well host the final of the eight-team tournament on March 9 if India do not qualify for the blockbuster contest.