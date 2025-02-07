WATCH: Champions Trophy 2025 anthem featuring Atif Aslam released

The thumbnail of ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 anthem, 'Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke', featuring Pakistani singer Atif Aslam (centre). — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday, released the official anthem of the upcoming Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, titled ‘Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke’, featuring renowned singer Atif Aslam.

Abdullah Siddiqui produced the official song for the eight-team tournament, and Adnan Dhool and Asfandyar Asad penned the lyrics.

The music video highlights Pakistan’s rich culture by showcasing the country’s vibrant streets, markets and stadiums.

Lead singer Atif Aslam expressed his excitement about being part of the official anthem and shared his passion towards cricket.

“I am very fond of cricket and always wanted to be a fast bowler. Having a deep passion for the game, I understand the adrenaline of the crowd, their cheers, and the emotional highs of every match," he said.

“I have always looked forward to the India-Pakistan games, which are filled with excitement and sentimental value. Being part of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 official song is a special moment for me.”





The eight-team tournament, comprised of 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – in Pakistan and Dubai.

The eight teams are divided into two groups. Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B is comprised of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.

Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the curtain raiser on February 19 in Karachi, while the blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.

Pakistan will host a total of 10 matches in their country, while four matches, including all three of India's group-stage matches and the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.

The final of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to be played in Lahore but if India qualify then it will also be held in Dubai.

Furthermore, a reserve day has also been allocated for the final clash as a precautionary measure to combat any weather-related hindrance.