Former South Africa pacer among commentary panel for tri-nation ODI series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, announced the star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming tri-nation ODI series, featuring hosts Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa.

The panel features renowned voices of the sport including former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander and New Zealand’s Danny Morrison, accompanied by Pakistan’s Aamir Sohail, Sana Mir and Bazid Khan. Whereas, Sikandar Raza will perform the presenter’s duties.

The tri-nation series, scheduled to run from February 8 to 14, will be crucial for the three participating teams in fine-tuning their preparations for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

The series will kick off on February 8, with Pakistan facing New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium here.

The tri-series will follow a single-league format, and the final is scheduled for February 14 in Karachi.

After the tri-series, the Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off on February 19 and will run until March 9.

Matches will be held across three venues in Pakistan — Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi — and in Dubai, featuring 15 thrilling encounters between the eight participating teams.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series and Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Tri-nation series Schedule:

February 8 – Pakistan v New Zealand (d/n)

February 10 – New Zealand v South Africa (d)

February 12 – Pakistan v South Africa (d/n)

February 14 – Final (d/n)