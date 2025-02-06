Neymar makes lacklustre Santos return in draw against Botafogo

Santos' Neymar reacts during their Paulista Championship match against Botafogo SP at the Estadio Vila Belmiro in Santos on February 5, 2025. — Reuters

SANTOS: Brazilian forward Neymar made his long-awaited return to his childhood club Santos in a lacklustre 1-1 draw with Botafogo in the Brazilian Paulista Championship on Wednesday.

The Urbano Caldeira stadium erupted in celebration as jubilant and tearful fans lit up their mobile phones to give the striker, who left the club 12 years ago, a hero's welcome before kick-off.

Neymar, who was celebrating his 33rd birthday, started on the bench and came on after the break as Santos had taken the lead through Tiquinho Soares' first-half penalty.

However, the forward struggled under the pressure of his first game in 16 months.

He tried to conjure up some of the magic that placed him among the world's best for five years at Barcelona, but it wasn't enough.

Botafogo equalised through Alexandre de Jesus in the 67th minute. Wallison was sent off four minutes later for a foul on Neymar but Santos were unable to take advantage of their superior numbers.

"I can't find the words to express the feeling when you love something. I love Santos very much and I can't find the words to describe the feeling I felt when I stepped out onto the pitch today," Neymar said after the match.

"It was a very difficult game. I had even commented that my father was there on the side. I said, it's a difficult game, they're marking a lot at the back, they're a team that defends a lot, a lot of hitting. And they found a ball and scored. I think it's time for me to be patient and get some practice," the player added.

Neymar, who joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal from Paris St Germain, was limited to seven appearances after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October.

His return to Santos is a deal that the forward has said will bring his illustrious career full circle, as he tries to do what he loves most: "play football again".