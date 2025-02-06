Ali Zafar among top artists set to perform at Gaddafi Stadium’s opening ceremony

Singer Ali Zafar in this still taken from the video of the PSl 9 anthem "Khul Ke Khel". — YouTube/PakistanSuperLeague

LAHORE: Renowned singer Ali Zafar, alongside Aima Baig and Arif Lohar, is set to perform at the glittering opening ceremony of the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium here, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday.

According to the cricket board, a ‘spectacular’ opening ceremony is planned for February 7 to celebrate the remarkable milestone of completing Gaddafi Stadium’s upgradation in a record 117 days.

The PCB further shared that cricket fans can enjoy live singing, stunning fireworks and a unique light show during the ceremony, the entry for which, has been made free.

Prime Minister (PM) Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will also grace the event and will formally inaugurate the newly-renovated venue.

The iconic Gaddafi Stadium here, saw substantial uplift and has now been equipped with new LED lights, two state-of-the-art scoreboard screens, comfortable seats in all of its enclosure, newly built hospitality boxes and improved amenities for both cricketers and spectators.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who personally oversaw the venue’s upgradation process, expressed satisfaction with its timely completion, which according to him, is a testament to the hard work put in by the entire team.

“Our venues are now on par with international standards and we are proud to offer cricket fans the best possible experience. The transformation of this stadium in such a short time is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

“First of all, I thank the workers who made the impossible task possible. The combined efforts of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), NESPAK, the contractors and PCB teams have turned this dream into reality. Despite criticism, our team remained committed and Allah Ta’ala made our path easy.”

For the unversed, the newly-renovated stadium will host two matches of the upcoming tri-nation ODI series, involving Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa, on February 8 and 10.

It will then host at least four much-awaited matches of the Champions Trophy, including the second semi-final, scheduled on March 5.

The venue may as well host the final of the eight-team tournament on March 9 if India do not qualify for the blockbuster contest.