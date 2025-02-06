Afghanistan among Shoaib Akhtar’s semi-finalists for Champions Trophy 2025

An undated picture of former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar (left) and Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai celebrates with teammates (right) during their first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on December 17, 2024. — AFP

DUBAI: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has predicted the four semi-finalists of the highly-anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, set to be hosted by Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

Akhtar, while talking to the media here, made a surprising call while naming his final-four as he backed the inexperienced Afghanistan side to make a cut.

The former pacer insisted that if the emerging Asian side demonstrate ‘maturity’ and ‘patience’ then they can deliver surprising results in the upcoming mega event.

Akhtar also named hosts and defending champions Pakistan and arch-rivals India as his remaining semi-final contenders.

“I believe Pakistan, India, and Afghanistan will reach the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy,” said Akhtar.

“If Afghanistan’s team demonstrates maturity and their batsmen show patience, they could deliver surprising results,” he added.

The right-arm pacer further shared that he is hopeful for green shirts to beat India before expressing his desire to see the fierce rivals colliding in the blockbuster final.

“I’m hopeful that Pakistan will defeat India on February 23. In fact, I believe that both Pakistan and India should also meet in the final of the tournament.

“If Pakistan defeats India and New Zealand in the Champions Trophy, the Green Shirts will have already won half the tournament.”

Shoaib Akhtar then went on to laud the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its chairman Mohsin Naqvi on the timely completion of the upgradation of the country’s major stadia for the Champions Trophy.

He also urged the fans to refrain from questioning the selection of the national team for the mega event.

“Now, let’s not question the team’s selection anymore,” Akhtar concluded.

For the unversed, hosts Pakistan will kick off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign by taking on New Zealand in the curtain raiser on February 19 in Karachi.

The defending champions will then lock horns with arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai, while their final group-stage fixture is scheduled on February 27 against Bangladesh.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series and Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.