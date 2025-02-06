Australia suffer double blow as key pacers ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025

Australia's Pat Cummins (centre), Josh Hazlewood (left) and Mitchell Starc celebrate after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy on November 19, 2023. — ICC

LAHORE: Former champions Australia suffered yet another blow ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 as their two key pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of the mega event.

Cummins and Hazlewood, who were nursing an ankle injury and a hip issue, respectively, have now been ruled out of the eight-team tournament, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

“Cummins has not recovered from the ankle issue that plagued him towards the end of the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy Test series against India, while Hazlewood has developed a hip problem following earlier hip and calf strains,” the CA said in a release.

“Both fast bowlers will require an extended period of rehabilitation before they receive the all-clear to return to play, which places a question mark over their involvement in the Indian Premier League which follows the Champions Trophy,” the statement added.

The development came just hours after Marcus Stoinis announced his shocking ODI retirement with immediate effect, which meant that the all-rounder will not feature in the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

“Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for every moment I’ve had in the green and gold. Representing my country at the highest level is something I’ll always cherish,” said Stoinis.

“This wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe it’s the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career. I’ve got a fantastic relationship with Ron (Andrew McDonald) and I’ve hugely appreciated his support.

“I’ll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan.”

Stoinis’s retirement marked yet another setback for the 2009 champions as they have already lost the services of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who was ruled out of the mega event due to a back injury.

As a result, Australia will need to make four changes to their squad, the cut-off date for which is February 11.

After the deadline, the teams will need approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for further alterations.

“Australia will need to make four changes to their preliminary squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy with confirmation skipper Pat Cummins and fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of the tournament,” stated the CSA.

With Cummins now officially unavailable for the tournament, Australia will also need to name a new captain and as per head coach Andrew McDonald, veteran batter Steve Smith and explosive opener Travis Head are the frontrunners to replace the right-arm pacer in the leadership role.

"Steve Smith and Travis Head are the two that we've been having conversations with while we've been building out that Champions Trophy team along with Pat back home. They'll be the two that we look at for that leadership post,” McDonald had said on Wednesday.

"They're the two obvious ones. Steve has done a great job here in the [first] Test match. He's done some good work in one-day international cricket across the journey as well. So it's between those two,” he added.

Australia's updated squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.