Marcus Stoinis announces ODI retirement, to miss Champions Trophy 2025

Australia's Marcus Stoinis in action during their first ODI against South Africa in Bloemfontein on September 7, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Australia’s fast-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis on Thursday, stunned his fans by announcing his ODI retirement with immediate effect, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed.

Stoinis, who was a part of Australia’s squad for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, announced to step away from the longer format to focus on T20 cricket.

The 35-year-old, who represented the former champions in 71 ODIs, said it was a tough decision for him but emphasised it was the right time to make the call to focus on ‘the next chapter’ of his life.

“Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for every moment I’ve had in the green and gold. Representing my country at the highest level is something I’ll always cherish.

“This wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe it’s the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career. I’ve got a fantastic relationship with Ron (Andrew McDonald) and I’ve hugely appreciated his support.

“I’ll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan.”

Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald acknowledged the all-rounder’s services to the team and congratulated him for all of his achievements in the ODI format.

“Stoin has been such a pivotal part of our ODI setup for the past decade,” said McDonald.

“Not only has he been an invaluable player but also an incredible person to have in the group. He is a natural leader, an exceptionally popular player and a great person.

“He should be congratulated on his ODI career and all of his achievements.”

For the unversed, Marcus Stoinis’s retirement will serve as yet another setback for the 2009 champions ahead of the eight-team tournament as they have already lost the services of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who was ruled out due to a back injury.

Australia's squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.