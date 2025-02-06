Pakistan to tour West Indies for white-ball series in July

Pakistan's Babar Azam (right) and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran share a smile before the toss for the third ODI in Multan on June 12, 2022. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan men’s cricket team will tour West Indies for a white-ball series in July-August this year, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Thursday.

According to the schedule, released by the CWI, the green shirts will embark their white-ball tour with a three-match T20I series, scheduled to be played at the Broward County in Florida.

The opening T20I is scheduled for July 31, followed by the second and third fixtures on August 2 and 3, respectively.

The series will be crucial for both sides as it would help in bolstering their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, set to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in the February-March window next year.

The two former champions will then engage in a three-match ODI series, slated to be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

The three ODIs are set to be played on August 8, 10 and 12 respectively.

For the unversed, Pakistan and West Indies recently locked horns in a two-match Test series in Multan last month, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The home side won the opening match comprehensively by a massive margin of 127 runs as they continued to exploit the spin conditions at home.

The visitors, however, were quick to adapt and gave a strong response in the subsequent fixture to secured an equally resounding victory to level the series.

The victory marked West Indies’ first in Tests in Pakistan since 1990 and their fifth overall in the longest format in the country.

Schedule of West Indies men’s home white-ball series against Pakistan:

July 31, 2025 – First T20I – Broward County, Florida

August 2, 2025 – Second T20I – Broward County, Florida

August 3, 2025 – Third T20I – Broward County, Florida

August 8, 2025 – First ODI – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

August 10, 2025 – Second ODI – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

August 12, 2025 – Third ODI – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad