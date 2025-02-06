PCB to release additional tickets for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) celebrates dismissing India's Rohit Sharma during ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to release more tickets for the highly-anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9.

According to sources, the additional tickets will be released for four matches, including the two of the hosts Pakistan, against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

The remaining two fixtures are a group-stage match between arch-rivals Australia and England and the second semi-final, scheduled to be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on March 5.

Notably, around 2,000 additional tickets will be put on sale for the Pakistan-Bangladesh match, while for the remaining three games, 5,000 tickets each will be made available.

The ticket sale will go live on Thursday as fans can book a seat for themselves both through online purchasing and by visiting designated centres across the country.

Sources further revealed that the decision was taken considering the overwhelming response of cricket fans during the ticket sales.

The minimum ticket price is set at 1,000 PKR, while the highest ticket price is 25,000 PKR Gallery.

Tickets are available in multiple categories, including General Enclosure, First Class, Premium, VIP, VVIP and Gallery, ensuring that spectators can choose an option that suits their preferences.

The second semi-final, slated to be held here on March 5, expected to draw larger crowds, has a higher base price, with the minimum ticket for the match pegged at 2,500 PKR, while the highest remained locked in at 25,000 PKR.

The opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be played between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi on February 19, is another exception, with the minimum ticket for the match set at 2,000 PKR.

The eight-team tournament, comprised of 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – in Pakistan and Dubai.

The eight teams are divided into two groups. Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B is comprised of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.