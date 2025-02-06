Pakistan to reveal Champions Trophy 2025 jersey on Friday

The jersey is set to be revealed during a glittering ceremony at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

By Sohail Imran
February 06, 2025
Pakistan’s Naseem Shah (right) celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa’s Temba Bavuma (unpictured) during their second ODI at the Newlands in Cape Town on December 19, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will reveal the national men’s team’s official jersey for the highly-anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 in a glittering ceremony at the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium here on Friday.

According to the details, a grand celebration is planned on February 7 to celebrate the recently concluded renovation process of the iconic venue ahead of the eight-team tournament.

The ceremony will be graced by Prime Minister (PM) Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who will inaugurate the upgraded stadium at 7 PM, while the team’s jersey is set to be unveiled at 7:30 PM.

The entry will be free for fans, with the gates set to be opened at 5:30 PM. The PCB has reserved the Imran Khan enclosure for its special guests.

Furthermore, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi will host more than a thousand construction workers for a luncheon to appreciate their hard work in getting the venue ready for the mega event.

The newly-renovated stadium will host two matches of the upcoming tri-nation ODI series, involving Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa, on February 8 and 10.

It will then host at least four much-awaited matches of the Champions Trophy, including the second semi-final, scheduled on March 5.

The venue may as well host the final of the eight-team tournament on March 9 if India do not qualify for the blockbuster contest.

It is pertinent to mention that the eight-team tournament, comprised of 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – in Pakistan and Dubai.

The eight teams are divided into two groups. Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B is comprised of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.

Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the curtain raiser on February 19 in Karachi, while the blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.

Sohail Imran
Sohail Imran is a senior reporter for Geo News.

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From Cricket