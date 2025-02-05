Key South Africa pacer ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025

South Africa's Gerald Coetzee (centre) celebrates with teammates during ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Netherlands on October 17, 2023. — AFP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa have endured another setback to their fast-bowling stocks as right-arm pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the upcoming tri-nation ODI series and the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

According to Cricket South Africa (CSA), Coetzee, who was initially named in the Proteas’ squad for their opening match of the tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand, experienced tightness in his groin while bowling at the training.

The right-arm pacer was subsequently assessed by the Proteas medical team, who determined that the symptoms pose a risk of a significant injury, considering the higher bowling workload required during the upcoming 50-over matches.

“The 24-year-old experienced tightness in his groin while completing his 10 overs at training on Wednesday morning at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria,” the CSA said in a release.

“Following further assessment by the Proteas medical team, it was determined that the symptoms posed an increased risk of significant injury at a higher bowling load required for the upcoming 50-over matches.

“Coetzee will not be considered for selection for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.”

According to a report, young fast-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch and right-arm pacer Lutho Sipamla are the frontrunners to replace Gerald Coetzee for the eight-team tournament.

South Africa squad for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

South Africa Champions Trophy Schedule:

21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan