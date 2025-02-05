Champions Trophy: Aqib Javed reveals reason behind Khushdil, Faheem's selection

Pakistan's interim head coach Aqib Javed speaks on the sidelines of the team's training session in Lahore on February 4, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s interim head coach Aqib Javed on Wednesday, addressed the ongoing outburst on the selection of all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9.

Faheem and Khushdil were among the four players, who returned to the national ODI side for the eight-team tournament, with their appearances in the format dating back to September 2023 and August 2022, respectively.

Their surprising selection resulted in an outburst from fans on social media, while former cricketers also questioned the decision.

Meanwhile, interim head coach Javed, while talking to the media on the sidelines of the national men’s team’s training session for the opening match of the upcoming tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand, revealed the thought process behind their selection.

While justifying their selection, Javed expressed openness for criticism but reiterated that the management primarily focused on the formation of team combination.

“Criticism regarding Faheem Ashraf's selection is their opinion, and we respect that. However, we believe in his potential and contribution to the team,” said Javed.

“Aamir Jamal also came under discussion but he did not play many ODIs. So, Faheem was selected because he bowls fast besides batting, an option which can be used if required.

“Khushdil Shah’s name was discussed before the Australia tour. We could not have an opening batsman as a replacement for Saim Ayub because we needed an all-rounder to fill his void, which is why Khushdil was included in the squad.”

The former pacer also addressed the concerns regarding Pakistan’s decision to select only one specialist spinner, Abrar Ahmed, in their squad for the Champions Trophy, asserting that the team’s top seven can provide sufficient spin-bowling option as a cover.

“It is not possible to play with two spinners when you have Abrar,” said Javed.

“We have an advantage of playing in the home conditions. So, if there is an injury, it would be easy to replace a spinner. And, in the top seven batters, I think we have enough spin options,” he added.

Javed then went on to term the upcoming tri-nation ODI series, involving South Africa and New Zealand, essential in preparing for the mega event and revealed that the team combination would remain almost alike for the Champions Trophy.

"This tri-series is a crucial part of gearing up for the Champions Trophy, and we are ready for the challenges ahead," he said.

“I think the team combination would more or less remain the same for the Champions Trophy,” he concluded.