PFF risks ban as FIFA-proposed amendments to constitution rejected

Pakistan Football Federation's Normalization Committee's chairman Haroon Malik speaks during the Extraordinary Congress meeting in January. — PFF

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) on Wednesday, warned that the federation is at the risk of being banned by the FIFA after proposed amendments to the federation’s constitution was rejected in the Extraordinary Congress meeting.

The amendments, proposed by the FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC), to the PFF’s constitution were rejected by a substantial margin at the recently-held Extraordinary Congress, held in January, due to which a deadlock has been created.

The NC revealed that after a thorough analysis, it was decided that the current constitution of the PFF does not align with the FIFA’s guideline and also warned if the proposed amendments do not get implemented then all football matters including elections will be suspended by the governing body.

FIFA has reiterated that these amendments are essential in ensuring the long-term stability of football in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the PFF confirmed that Chairman of NC, Haroon Malik, will conduct meetings with PFF Congress members to reach a breakthrough.