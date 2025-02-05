ICC announces match officials for Champions Trophy 2025

An undated picture of Richard Kettleborough (left) and Richard Illingworth looking on during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match. — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, announced match officials for the upcoming men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

The umpiring panel, comprised of 12 umpires, including Pakistan’s Ahsan Raza, will officiate the enthralling 15 matches of the eight-team tournament.

Veteran Richard Kettleborough, who officiated the final of the previous edition of the tournament in 2017, is one of the six umpires who return for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The other umpires, who had also featured in the previous edition, are Chris Gaffaney, Kumar Dharmasena, Richard Illingworth, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker – all part the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires.

Meanwhile, David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle and Andrew Pycroft form the three-member team of the match referees for the upcoming tournament.

Match officials for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson.

Match Referees: David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft.

The eight-team tournament, comprised of 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – in Pakistan and Dubai.

The eight teams are divided into two groups. Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh, while Group B is comprised of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.

Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the curtain raiser on February 19 in Karachi, while the blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.

Pakistan will host a total of 10 matches in their country, while four matches, including all three of India's group-stage matches and the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.

The final of the tournament is scheduled to be played in Lahore but if India qualify then it will also be held in Dubai.

Furthermore, a reserve day has also been allocated for the final clash as a precautionary measure to combat any weather-related hindrance.