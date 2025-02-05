South Africa pick six uncapped players for tri-series match against New Zealand

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (third from left) celebrates dismissing Pakistan's Saim Ayub (unpictured) during their first ODI in Paarl on December 17, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: South Africa’s white-ball head coach Rob Walter on Wednesday, announced a 12-member squad for the tri-nation ODI series match against New Zealand, scheduled to be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 10.

All-format captain Temba Bavuma will lead the preliminary squad, which features six uncapped players Matthew Breetzke, Meeka-eel Prince, Gideon Peters, Eathan Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy and Mihlali Mpongwana.

The squad also features right-arm pacer Gerald Coetzee, who has recovered from a left hamstring strain to further strengthen the attack.

According to Cricket South Africa (CSA), more players will be added to the initial squad following the SA20 Eliminator between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings on Wednesday, while the final squad for the upcoming series will be announced on February 9 after the final of the franchise league.

Notably, Keshav Maharaj and Heinrich Klaasen will miss the first match and will depart for Karachi on February 9 ahead of the second ODI against Pakistan, scheduled to be played at the National Bank Stadium on February 12.

Meanwhile, their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025-bound players Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Rassie van der Dussen will depart for Pakistan on February 14.

South Africa squad for tri-nation ODI series match against New Zealand

Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith and Kyle Verreynne.