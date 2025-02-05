ICC to take control of Champions Trophy venues after tri-nation ODI series

An aerial view of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 1, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) will take control of the Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 venues following the conclusion of the tri-nation ODI series, involving hosts Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa.

According to the sources, the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium here, which is set to host two matches of the upcoming series on February 8 and 10, will be handed over to the apex cricketing body on February 11.

The remaining two matches of the all-important tri-nation series will be held on February 12 and 14 at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, which will subsequently be acquired by the ICC on the next day.

Sources further revealed that after taking control of the venues, the ICC will wind up its affairs related to the eight-team tournament.

Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not request the apex body for an extension in handing over the venues as all the matters related to the stadiums are as per the fixed schedule.

As a result, the ICC did not raise any objection regarding the stadiums as it is understood that the host nations usually play matches at the same venues before an ICC tournament.

The tri-nation series, featuring New Zealand and South Africa, will be hosted by Pakistan as part of their preparations for the Champions Trophy 2025.

This series will be crucial for Pakistan’s ODI team as they aim to defend their title in the upcoming mega event.

The series will kick off on February 8, with Pakistan facing New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium here.

The team is set to begin preparations on February 4, with New Zealand and South Africa arriving in Lahore on February 5 and February 7, respectively.

The tri-series will follow a single-league format, and the final is scheduled for February 14 in Karachi.

After the tri-series, the Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off on February 19 and will run until March 9.

Matches will be held across three venues in Pakistan — Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi — and in Dubai, featuring 15 thrilling encounters between the eight participating teams.