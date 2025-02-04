WATCH: PCB unveils PSL 10 logo

Islamabad United celebrate winning the ninth edition of the PSL on March 18, 2024. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday, revealed the highly-anticipated logo of the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to be run from April 8 to May 19.

The newly unveiled logo is a tribute to the league’s enthralling journey, which commenced in 2016.

The PSL 10 logo is designed with a vibrant and modern aesthetic to celebrate the league’s spirit, unity, and star-studded legacy, while also points at an exciting future.





It is comprised of six bold lines, which pay a tribute to the six franchises of the marquee league and also represent the different cricketing culture each team brings to the competition.

“The HBL PSL 10 logo is a bold tribute to the league’s phenomenal journey, encapsulating its evolution into one of the most dynamic and fiercely competitive T20 leagues in the world,” said PCB in a statement.

“Designed with a vibrant and modern aesthetic, the emblem celebrates the tournament’s unwavering spirit, unity, and star-studded legacy while symbolizing the exciting future that lies ahead.

“A striking element of the logo is the six bold lines, a heartfelt tribute to the six franchises that have carried the league’s essence forward.

“These lines represent not only the regional identities and cricketing cultures that each team embodies but also the unbreakable bond of sportsmanship and camaraderie that defines the HBL PSL.”

CEO PSL Salman Naseer highlighted the successful nine years of the league and shared that the spectacle would be elevated further in the landmark edition with bigger stars, higher stakes and celebrations.

“From breathtaking last-ball finishes to awe-inspiring centuries, the HBL PSL has delivered unforgettable moments that have become part of cricketing folklore," said Naseer in a PCB-released statement.

"Over the past nine seasons, we have witnessed extraordinary talent, record-breaking performances and a league that has brought fans together like never before.

“As we embark on this landmark 10th season, the HBL PSL is set to elevate the spectacle even further - bigger stars, higher stakes and celebrations befitting a decade of excellence.

“Fans can brace themselves for an unforgettable season of high-octane action, legendary rivalries, and a cricketing carnival that will once again unite the nation and captivate audiences worldwide.”