Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of England ODIs ahead of Champions Trophy

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing England's Joe Root during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match in Lucknow on October 29, 2023. — AFP

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, replaced ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah with mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy for the upcoming three-match home ODI series against England, scheduled to run from February 6 to 12.

The development came a day after Indian media reported that the right-arm pacer had reached the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to undergo scans on his injured back.

He was already supposed to miss the first two ODIs of the upcoming series but was likely to return for the final fixture in a bid to play at least one match before the eight-team tournament.

“Bumrah has been told to off-load for five weeks after and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England,” said chairman of men's senior selection committee Ajit Agarkar, while announcing their squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“We are waiting on his fitness and will know his status in early February from the medical team. We'll probably find out a bit more around that time, what exactly, and with regards to what his medical condition is, I'm sure BCCI might just put something out, from the physio itself," he added.

Meanwhile, his absence from the entirety of the series has raised doubts regarding his participation in the global tournament.

The 31-year-old is a part of India's squad for the Champions Trophy but may be replaced by Harshit Rana if he does not get fit in time.

India's updated squad for ODI series against England

Rohit Sharma (c), Ꮪhubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.



India's squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja.