Another former cricketer questions Faheem Ashraf’s selection for Champions Trophy

Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf (left) celebrates with teammates during their third ODI against Afghanistan in Colombo on August 26, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Former pacer Tanvir Ahmed has expressed his reservations about all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s selection in Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9.

Faheem, whose last appearance in the format came against arch-rivals India at the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023, was one of the four players, who made their return to the national ODI side.

His surprising selection resulted in an outburst from fans on social media, who termed it ‘unfortunate’ and ‘questionable’.

Meanwhile Ahmed, who represented Pakistan in five Tests, two ODIs and one T20I, highlighted the all-rounder’s recent below-par stats in the format to criticise his selection during an appearance on a local news channel.

“He has just nine wickets in the last 20 innings, a batting average of only 10 in his last 34 innings and still he is included in Pakistan’s squad,” the former pacer said.

In response to his remarks, the host of the programme countered by mentioning Faheem Ashraf’s impressive List-A cricket 2023-24 season, where he scored 454 runs in 11 innings at an average of 44 and had taken 19 wickets in 14 innings.

But Ahmed argued by stating that the 31-year-old’s international performances should hold more importance in the selection.

Tanvir Ahmed backed his stance by highlighting the exclusion of experienced opening batter Imam-ul-Haq and fast-bowling all-rounder Aamir Jamal despite their consistent performances in domestic cricket.



Earlier, former Pakistan captain and legendary pacer Wasim Akram had also questioned Faheem's selection.



“I haven’t thought about the team announcement yet. But a couple of things that I have thought about. For instance, Faheem Ashraf is in the team. I wish him all the best,” said Akram.

“He is a talented cricketer. But in the last 20 matches, his bowling average is 100 and he averages nine with the bat. He came out of the blue and Khushdil also came out of the blue,” he added.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series and Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.