SBP, PTV secure fifth-round victories in President’s Trophy Grade-I

SBP's Usman Salahuddin plays a shot during the fourth day of their fifth-round match of the President's Trophy Grade-I against HEC at the SBP Sports Complex in Karachi on February 4, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Pakistan Television (PTV) won their respective fifth-round matches of the President’s Trophy Grade-I here on Tuesday.

At the KCCA Stadium, emerging opener Shamyl Hussain’s unbeaten century powered last edition’s runners-up PTV to a resounding seven-wicket victory over Ghani Glass.

PTV resumed their second innings from an overnight score of 204/2 while chasing a modest 243-run target.

The team conceded only 26 deliveries to score the remaining runs and lost one wicket in the process.

Shamyl Hussain top-scored for the PTV with an unbeaten 143 off 137 deliveries with the help of 14 fours and four sixes. Top-order batter Mohammad Taha also made an important contribution with an anchoring half-century, scoring 53 off 68 deliveries, laced with four boundaries.

For Ghani Glass, Mohammad Rameez Jnr picked up two wickets, while Ubai Shah chipped in with one scalp.

At the SBP Stadium, the home side romped to a four-wicket victory over Higher Education Commission (HEC), thanks to Test batter Usman Salahuddin’s sensible half-century.

Resuming their second innings from an overnight score of 158/3 in 66 overs, SBP chased down a stiff 293-run target for the loss of six wickets.

Leading the way for the home side was Salahuddin, who fell three runs short of his 29th first-class century as he top-scored with a 257-ball 97, comprised of 13 fours.

Another Test batter Fawad Alam played a pivotal role in the home side’s victory as he scored 52 off 101 balls with the help of five fours.

For HEC, Waseem Akram Jnr, who bagged a five-wicket haul in the first innings, added two more to his tally to round up brilliant match figures of 7/126.

For the unversed, the remaining two matches of the fifth round of the tournament have already concluded as Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) by nine wickets, while Eshaal Associates thumped Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) by six wickets on the penultimate day of the round.

The sixth round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I will kick off on Friday.