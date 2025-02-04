Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Stadium likely to host PSL matches

An undated picture of the Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar (left) and Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam and Saim Ayub (right) bump fists during their PSL 9 match against Multan Sultans in Rawalpindi on March 5, 2024. — Peshawar Zalmi/PSL

PESHAWAR: The Arbab Niaz Stadium here is likely to be revived after a long gap of 19 years as the venue is reported under consideration to host the enthralling matches of the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to the sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering hosting at least two PSL matches in the upcoming editions.

The development came after Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi requested the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to consider Peshawar as one of the venues for the upcoming 10th edition of the PSL.

In an email sent to PCB, Javed highlighted the importance of hosting games at Zalmi’s home ground.

He asked PCB to form a committee in Peshawar to guarantee the hosting of PSL in the city.

After receiving backing from the Chief Minister and the PCB Chair, Javed shared the information on his social media handle.

“Had a productive call with CM KP @AliAminKhanPTI. He has given directives to the sports department to release funds for the remaining 20% job at Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar. Chairman PCB is in favor of hosting the Peshawar Zalmi games in Peshawar. Get ready for some thrilling events before PSL, fans will see International Stars at KP Soil. InshaAllah,” Afridi posted on X.

Javed then hinted at the potential return of competitive cricket to the venue by sharing a cryptic post on the microblogging website, stating, “Peshawar are you ready to host the guest team?”

Later, CEO PSL, Salman Naseer, in an exclusive interview with Geo Super, clarified Javed’s cryptic post and acknowledged that the planning is underway to give a ‘good news’ to the Peshawar fans.

“Definitely, the discussion is underway and Javed bhai gave the hint a little earlier but let’s keep this to the hint and by the will of Almighty Allah, if there would be a good news, we will definitely share it,” said Naseer.



For the unversed, the Arbab Niaz Stadium last hosted an international match in 2006 – an ODI between arch-rivals Pakistan and India.